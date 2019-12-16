Israel places security ban on Christian children in Gaza

Israel “has not yet” issued any travel permits for Christians from Gaza who want to celebrate Christmas in occupied Bethlehem and Jerusalem, the Orthodox Church in Gaza told MEMO today.

The head of the church’s Public Relations Office, Kamel Ayyad, said: “Israel always refrains from issuing travel permits under security pretexts.”

He stated that children under ten years were placed under a security ban every year, preventing them from travelling and celebrating Christmas.

Ayyad reiterated the right of Christians in Gaza to visit their holy sites as is the case with Christians from around the world.

Hanna: Christians must defend Palestine