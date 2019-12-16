‘Saudi Arabia must change,’ says US senator

Leading US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham yesterday called on the Saudi Arabian regime to “change,” referring to the killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Saudi Arabia is a strategic ally to the United States (US),” Graham said at the Doha Forum 2019 in Qatar, describing Khashoggi’s murder as “complete disrespect for the US-Saudi relations,” and that it was “violating all rules of a civilised society.”

Referring to the US-Saudi relations, the US senator added that Khashoggi’s death had “changed everything.” “Your [Saudis] shares are lower than they have ever been,” he continued.

Read: 3 Saudi soldiers killed near war-torn Yemen border

“The only way to change that is to change yourselves [Saudis],” Graham – most prominent allies in the American Congress with the US President Donald Trump – stressed.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist working for The Washington Post, was killed soon after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul 2 October. Riyadh had offered to shift explanations for his disappearance before suggesting that he was killed during a botched rendition operation by rogue agents.