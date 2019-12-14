3 Saudi soldiers killed near war-torn Yemen border

Saudi Arabia said three soldiers were killed today along it border with war-torn Yemen, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Saudi SPA news agency said one officer and two soldiers “were martyred in defence of religion and homeland” in the southern Jazan region.

Authorities, however, did not provide details about the circumstances of the soldiers’ deaths.

Since the beginning of December the number of soldiers who died on the southern front rose to 10.

Saudi Arabia is leading a coalition of countries which launched a massive air campaign in 2015 against the Houthis, who overran much of Yemen, including the capital of Sanaa, a year earlier.

Since then, tens of thousands of Yemenis are believed to have been killed in the conflict, while another 14 million are at risk of starvation, according to the UN.

