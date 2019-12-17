Russia, Syria regime start military drill in Mediterranean

Russia and the Syrian regime started a joint military exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean, local media reported today.

Speaking to the Russian media, Rear Admiral Alexander Yuldashev said Russian warships and fighter jets from Khmeimim, a base in coastal Syria, and Syrian regime minesweepers are taking part in the exercise.

Yuldashev said the joint manoeuvres will include artillery fire along with practice fighting illegal armed groups and drones.

There was no information on the duration of the exercise, the number of personnel, or the number of vessels or fighter jets.

Since 2015, Russia has had warships at the Tartus naval base and fighter jets at Khmeimim air base.

READ: Turkey sends drone to escort exploration ships in Mediterranean, tensions escalate