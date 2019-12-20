Palestine: Israeli occupation authorities reduce the fishing area in southern Gaza Strip

The Israeli occupation authorities on yesterday decided to reduce fishing areas in the southern Gaza Strip.

A spokesman for the occupation army said in a statement that there is a decision to reduce the area of ​​fishing in the Gaza Strip to be ten nautical miles as from Thursday morning until further notice.

The coordinator of the Palestinian fishermen’s committees, Zakaria Bakr, told Quds Press news agency that the Palestinian Ministry informed the committees of Civil Affairs that the occupation authorities had decided to reduce the fishing area.

Bakr explained that the decision included the area from the fishermen’s port in Gaza City to the southern Gaza Strip, “and it was reduced to ten nautical miles after it was 15 nautical miles.”

“The Israeli occupation has kept the fishing area in the northern Gaza Strip as it currently is; 6 nautical miles,” the Palestinian coordinator added.

The warplanes of the Israeli occupation forces launched, at dawn, Thursday, an airstrike on a Palestinian resistance site northwest of Gaza City. The location and the houses surrounding it were severely damaged, and a Palestinian was lightly wounded.