Hamas: Great March of Return to continue in several forms

December 21, 2019 at 12:03 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A Palestinian disabled man throws a stone with a slingshot towards Israeli forces during "Great March of Return" demonstration at Israel-Gaza border, near Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City, Gaza on September 6, 2019 [Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu Agency]
The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, announced on Friday that the Great March of Return will continue in several forms, stressing that the Palestinian factions have been working to develop it.

In a press release sent to mass media, Hamas spokesman, Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoon, hailed the mass turn out of the protesters on the 85th Friday of the protests of the Great March of Return.

He stressed that the protests would continue to oppose the Israeli occupation and defend the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.

“The battle with the Israeli occupation continues and the Great March of Return is one of the forms of this battle,” Al-Qanoon affirmed, noting that the Palestinian factions have been developing the protests, as well as working to establish others forms of resistance.

The 85th protest was code-named “the Friday of Al-Khalil against Judaisation.” The Palestinian Human Rights Council reported 45 protesters wounded during the demonstration.

