75,000 Gaza families to receive Qatar aid

Qatar’s Ambassador Mohammed Al Emadi today announced that the monthly payment for 75,000 Palestinian families in Gaza will be distributed tomorrow.

In a statement published on the website of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip the ambassador said that the families are to get their payments from post offices across the Gaza Strip.

Each family will receive $100.

He stated that the previous mechanisms for choosing which families would receive the aid will be applied to the new payment, noting that the criteria was decided in cooperation with the Palestinian Ministry of Social Welfare in Gaza.

