PLO: US cannot protect Israel at the ICC

PLO Secretary General Saeb Erekat said today that Israel cannot prevent the Palestinian leadership from heading to the ICC, Al Watan Voice reported.

“The cases are at the ICC and we are practicing our right to prosecute the occupation leaders over their crimes against the Palestinians,” he said.

Regarding the cases filed to the ICC, Erekat said that they included the wars on Gaza, illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, prisoners, Jerusalem and all war crimes against the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the PLO’s Executive Committee said that the US would not be able to protect Israel at the ICC.

On Friday the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor said she will launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories, which could include charges against Israelis and Palestinians.

“I am satisfied that … war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip,” Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the ICC has no jurisdiction to investigate in the Palestinian Territories.