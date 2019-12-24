Turkey: Saudi court ruling on Khashoggi murder ‘far from meeting expectations’

Saudi Arabia’s ruling in the 2018 murder case of journalist Jamal Khashoggi doesn’t serve justice, a spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry said yesterday.

“The ruling announced today…is far from meeting the expectations of our country and the international community that this murder is uncovered in all its aspects, and that justice is served,” Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

The Turkish official said vital details related to the murder case remain unknown, including the whereabouts of Khashoggi’s body, those who ordered the murder and details of any local collaborators. He described these flaws as “fundamental deficiency” in terms of accountability.

Aksoy reiterated Ankara’s call for judicial cooperation with the Saudi authorities in the murder of Khashoggi.

UN: Justice has not been ensured over Khashoggi’s murder

Earlier yesterday, Saudi Deputy Public Prosecutor Shalaan Al-Shalaan announced that five people were sentenced to death and three others to jail terms totalling 24 years over the brutal murder of Khashoggi.

Al-Shalaan added that “the investigation showed that the killing was not premeditated … The decision was taken at the spur of the moment.”

The court acquitted three top aides of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on 2 October 2018. His body has never been recovered.

The move sparked international outrage. His murder was said to have been ordered by the crown prince while royal adviser, Saud Al-Qahtani, was said to have overseen the operation.

In May, the UN human rights investigator Agnes Callamard concluded it was a “deliberate, premeditated execution”, and called for Bin Salman to be investigated.

Leak: Trump said he’d be ‘stupid’ to confront MBS over Khashoggi murder