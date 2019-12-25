Turkey arrests 3 Daesh suspects on eastern border

Turkish police arrested three Daesh suspects when they attempted to cross to Turkey illegally via its eastern border, according to security sources on Wednesday, Dec. 25, Anadolu reports.

The anti-terror police of Kocaeli, a northwestern Turkish province, launched an operation to arrest the suspects after they found that the terror suspects were seeking to reach the conflict zones illegally.

The suspects, who were under the investigation of Kocaeli police, were arrested in Dilucu Border Gate on the Turkey-Azerbaijan border, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Upon the arrest of the suspects in the eastern Igdir province, police brought them to the Kocaeli police department.

Since 2013, Turkey has been attacked by Daesh numerous times, including in 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, four armed attacks that killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 Daesh terrorists and arresting 5,500.