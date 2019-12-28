Israel Mossad chief: Iran at the top of priorities

Chief of Israeli Mossad, Yossi Cohen, has announced that Iran is “at the top of Mossad’s priorities,” Israeli media reported on Thursday.

These remarks were made during a ceremony organised by Israel’s president, Reuven Rivlin, to award certificates of excellence to Mossad officials.

He noted: “All Iranian nuclear, long-range missile and precision missile activities, [Iran’s] regional spread and its support for terrorist organisations are a challenge to the security of the state of Israel and its citizens.”

According to Ynet News, Rivlin also disclosed: “In the Mossad’s dictionary, you will not find the word ‘impossible’. For the Mossad, excellence is not a luxury, it is the only way to survive in the world of the shadows.”

Meanwhile, Rivlin also stated on Israel’s “enemies”: “They are frustrated by their failure to harm us, and never stop searching for a way to catch us unawares. To protect ourselves in the neighbourhood we live in, we have no option but to be sharper and much better.”

