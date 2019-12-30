Egypt-Sudan joint electricity grid to start in January 2020, says minister

Egypt and Sudan will start operating an electricity interconnection project linking the two countries’ national grids on 12 January, the Egyptian electricity minister announced yesterday.

Speaking at Al-Ahram energy conference, Mohamed Shaker said that the project would operate with a total capacity of 50 megawatts of electricity, noting that its total cost was amounting to 509 million Egyptian pounds ($31.74 million).

“The joint grid will be spanning across a distance of 1,000 kilometres,” Shaker added, pointing out that it was expected to reach a total capacity of 240 megawatts by the end of 2020.

The energy project was reported by local media to would be implemented by the state-owned Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) and the Indian construction firm, Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T).

Since incumbent president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi took power in 2014, Egypt has been seeking to become a regional hub for energy transmission and a leader in renewable energy in the region. The North African country currently has electricity connections with Libya and Jordan, with a capacity of 100 megawatts and 450 megawatts, respectively. It recently said it would connect its national grid with Greece, Cyprus and Saudi Arabia.