Libyan Foreign Ministry: ‘We do not understand UN Security Council’s failure to address Haftar’s crimes’

The Libyan government said that they do not understand the UN Security Council’s clear failure to face Khalifa Haftar’s crimes against civilians and his destruction of public facilities in the country.

This came in a message delivered by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Mohamed Taha Siala, to the UN Security Council, according to the media centre of Operation Volcano of Anger.

Siala added in his message that Haftar forces have committed “crimes against humanity” by bombing civilians in Zawia (west) and Tajoura (east of Tripoli) two days ago.

GNA’s forces announced last Tuesday that 4 people were killed and 6 others were injured due to the targeting of civilian sites in Tajoura area by Khalifa Haftar’s warplanes.

Read: Haftar air force carries out strike on oil facility in Libya

In another message he conveyed to the ICC prosecutor, Siala said: “Haftar’s forces are taking on a new and serious challenge added to the previous war crimes, by bombing the Institute of Applied Engineering near the Zawia refinery.”

The Libyan Minister called for “taking the necessary measures to investigate Haftar’scrimes that amount to the level of crimes against humanity, to penalise the perpetrators, and hold them accountable before the international judiciary.”

The Libyan government forces had earlier announced that Haftar militias’ warplanes had launched an airstrike targeting the Institute of Applied Engineering in the city of Zawia.

Tripoli and its surroundings have been witnessing armed battles since 4 April after Haftar forces launched an attack to take over the city.

This comes amid widespread international condemnation, Haftar’s repeated failure and fears that hopes for any political solution of the crisis would be eliminated.