Egypt court rejects lawsuit to withdraw Mubarak’s military honours

An Egyptian administrative court ruled against withdrawing medals and decorations from former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted in a popular uprising in 2011, Egyptian newspaper Akhbar Al-Youm reported.

The court rejected a lawsuit that called for confiscating Mubarak’s and his two sons’ assets, and for having him pay back all the income he had obtained on a monthly basis of the military medals and decorations after he and his sons had been already convicted and sentenced in another case for corruption related to presidential palaces.

The lawsuit that was rejected by the administrative court sought to deprive Mubarak of his military honours on the grounds that the fact that he had been convicted in the presidential palaces case is proof that he and his sons are corrupt and thus should not hold honours, be allowed to run or vote in elections, or hold public office.

Mubarak had received these honours for his service in the army for years before he became president. He participated in the 1973 war between Egypt and Israel.

He ruled Egypt for 30 years before getting ousted in a popular uprising against his rule.