Turkey: Nearly $12m lottery prize timed out

The prize money of Turkey’s 2018 grand New Year lottery was forfeited after its winner failed to emerge within the sum’s validity period.

An official from the state-organized lottery told Anadolu Agency that though the prize of 70 million Turkish liras ($11.7 million) had been won by ticket 7615536, its holder did not apply within the required time.

The official underlined the prize had now timed out, and that its winner could no longer redeem it.

READ: Turkey must step up measures against money laundering, watchdog says

According to Turkish law, the sum will now be transferred to the state treasury for use in public services.

Turkey’s grand New Year lottery prize will be 80 million Turkish liras ($13.8 million) for 2019.

The total prize to be distributed to ticket holders will amount 436.5 million Turkish liras (nearly $75 million), with the draw to be held at midnight, December 31.