Iraq protesters deny links to storming of US embassy

Anti-establishment protesters in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square on Tuesday denied reports that they were linked to pro-Iran protesters who besieged the US embassy building in the Iraqi capital.

“The protests in Tahrir Square and the surrounding area have nothing to do with what is happening in front of the US embassy in the Green Zone, central Baghdad,” the protesters said in a statement.

On Tuesday, thousands of pro-Iran protesters broke into the US embassy compound in Baghdad and destroyed the reception area in retaliation for US air strikes against the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia that killed 25 fighters.

