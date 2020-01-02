Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iraq protesters deny links to storming of US embassy

January 2, 2020 at 10:40 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iraq, Middle East, News, US
Outraged Iraqi protesters storm the US Embassy in Baghdad, protesting Washington's attacks on armed battalions belong to Iranian-backed Hashd al-Shaabi forces on 31 December 2019. [Murtadha Sudani - Anadolu Agency]
Outraged Iraqi protesters storm the US Embassy in Baghdad, protesting Washington's attacks on armed battalions belong to Iranian-backed Hashd al-Shaabi forces on 31 December 2019. [Murtadha Sudani - Anadolu Agency]
 January 2, 2020 at 10:40 am

Anti-establishment protesters in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square on Tuesday denied reports that they were linked to pro-Iran protesters who besieged the US embassy building in the Iraqi capital.

“The protests in Tahrir Square and the surrounding area have nothing to do with what is happening in front of the US embassy in the Green Zone, central Baghdad,” the protesters said in a statement.

On Tuesday, thousands of pro-Iran protesters broke into the US embassy compound in Baghdad and destroyed the reception area in retaliation for US air strikes against the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia that killed 25 fighters.

Israel: Iran committed a grave mistake attacking US embassy in Iraq 

Categories
Asia & AmericasIraqMiddle EastNewsUS
Show Comments
Show Comments