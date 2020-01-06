Qatar, Iraq discuss ‘ways to resolve Gulf crisis’

Qatar emir, Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, has discussed the recent events in that took place in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, with the Arab country’s president, Barham Salih. Local media reported yesterday.

In a phone conversation, the two leaders discussed “the latest developments in Iraq, including the US embassy recent events,” in addition to “ways to calm down the region’s current tensions.”

On Friday, Qassem Soleimani – the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ elite Quds Force, was killed early the Baghdad international airport along with senior Iraqi militants in an airstrike ordered by the US President Donald Trump.

Read: Qatar rejects Arab League remarks regarding foreign interference in Libya

In response, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Hussein Salami, said on Saturday that the “assassination of Soleimani is the starting point for ending the American presence in the region.”

The Pentagon accused Soleimani of planning to carry out attacks on US diplomats and service members in Iraq and the region, saying the slain leader was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members.

The attack has caused regional tensions to soar and tested the US alliance with Iraq. Fearing an escalation, NATO has suspended its training activities in Iraq, while the British Navy has committed to escort every UK-flagged ship across the Straits of Hormuz.