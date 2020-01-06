Turkey, Germany discuss Syria, Libya

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss Syria and Libya, an official statement said today.

According to the statement issued by Turkey’s Directorate of Communications, the two leaders also addressed the bilateral relations and regional developments.

In November, Ankara and Tripoli’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord signed two separate agreements, one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, the Turkish parliament on Thursday ratified a motion authorising the government to send troops to Libya.

READ: Turkey condemns airstrikes on military school in Libya