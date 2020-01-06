Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey, Germany discuss Syria, Libya

January 6, 2020 at 10:37 am | Published in: Africa, Europe & Russia, Germany, Libya, Middle East, News, Syria, Turkey
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) shakes hand with President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) as she welcomes him prior to G20 Leaders' Summit at Hotel Atlantic Kempinski in Hamburg, Germany on July 06, 2017 [Halil Sağırkaya / Anadolu Agency]
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss Syria and Libya, an official statement said today.

According to the statement issued by Turkey’s Directorate of Communications, the two leaders also addressed the bilateral relations and regional developments.

In November, Ankara and Tripoli’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord signed two separate agreements, one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, the Turkish parliament on Thursday ratified a motion authorising the government to send troops to Libya.

