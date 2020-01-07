Miles of Smiles sends 14 ambulances to Gaza

Miles of Smiles Convoy announced yesterday that 14 ambulances equipped to meet the needs of the disabled had arrived in Gaza Strip.

“The ambulances entered into Gaza through the Rafah Crossing and were handed over to the Ministry of Health,” the statement said, noting that these ambulances were mainly donated by philanthropists from Jordan.

“This distinctive donation was blessed by King Abdullah II and the Jordanian government, in addition to the Jordanian people,” the statement said. “This donation represents the continuous support from Jordanians to the Palestinian people.”

The organisation thanked Jordan and its people for their support for Palestinians at all levels and thanked the donors for their donations.

It also acknowledged the work of all those who helped transport the ambulances to Gaza while calling for an end to the 13-year siege which has devastated the enclave.