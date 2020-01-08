Israel arrests 5 Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli occupation forces arrest five Palestinians near Al-Rahma Gate (Gate of Mercy) at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on 7 January 2020. [Jerusalem Islamic Waqf /Handout/ Anadolu Agency] Israeli occupation forces arrest five Palestinians near Al-Rahma Gate (Gate of Mercy) at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on 7 January 2020. [Jerusalem Islamic Waqf /Handout/ Anadolu Agency] Israeli occupation forces arrest five Palestinians near Al-Rahma Gate (Gate of Mercy) at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on 7 January 2020. [Jerusalem Islamic Waqf /Handout/ Anadolu Agency] Israeli occupation forces arrest five Palestinians near Al-Rahma Gate (Gate of Mercy) at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on 7 January 2020. [Jerusalem Islamic Waqf /Handout/ Anadolu Agency] Israeli occupation forces arrest five Palestinians near Al-Rahma Gate (Gate of Mercy) at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on 7 January 2020. [Jerusalem Islamic Waqf /Handout/ Anadolu Agency] Israeli occupation forces arrest five Palestinians near Al-Rahma Gate (Gate of Mercy) at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on 7 January 2020. [Jerusalem Islamic Waqf /Handout/ Anadolu Agency]

Israeli occupation forces yesterday arrested five Palestinians near the Al-Rahma Gate in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Anadolu reported.

According to a statement issued by the Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem, they included one woman and four men.

Eyewitnesses told the Anadolu Agency that Israeli forces attacked a number of the Palestinian worshippers before arresting the five Palestinians inside the Islamic holy site.

Since February last year, when the Al-Rahma Mosque was reopened after 16 years of closure by the Israel, occupation forces have escalated their violations against Muslim worshippers and the Al-Aqsa Mosque guards.

Israel did not issue any statement to clarify the reasons behind the detentions.

