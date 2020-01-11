12 migrants killed as boat sinks off Greece

The bodies of at least 12 people have been recovered after a boat carrying migrants sank in the Ionian Sea off the southwestern Paxos Island of Greece, the country’s coast guard said, Anadolu reports.

In a press release, the Hellenic Coast Guard said 21 people have so far been rescued alive, while three of them were being taken to a hospital.

The number of people on board still remains unknown, as well as their ages, gender and nationalities.

Six coast guard vessels, four nearby boats, one navy helicopter and two air force helicopters are assisting the rescue operation.

