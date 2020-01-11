Erdogan named ‘Global Muslim Personality of the Year’ by Nigeria

Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was on Friday announced as the ‘2019 Global Muslim Personality of the Year’, by Nigeria’s most authoritative Islamic newspaper, Muslim News Nigeria.

The publisher of Muslim News Nigeria, Rasheed Abubakar, confirmed that choosing Erdogan was “indisputable”, due to his consistency in standing up for Islam and oppressed Muslims globally.

In terms of conflict resolution, tolerance and peacebuilding initiatives in his region and international cooperation, Erdogan was also granted the UN-HABITAT award by the United Nations in 2010.

On the other hand, Malaysian prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, the oldest current prime minister, moves up to second place on the list of 2019. He is also recognised for his support of the renaissance of state-level Islamic activism as pioneered by himself, alongside Erdogan of Turkey and Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the current Emir of Qatar.

Erdogan: The revolutionary enigma who holds the West in sway