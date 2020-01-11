Jordanians protest against Jordan-Israel gas deal

Protests in Jordan against Israel gas deal [Palestine Information Centre] Protests in Jordan against Israel gas deal [Palestine Information Centre] Protests in Jordan against Israel gas deal [Palestine Information Centre] Protests in Jordan against Israel gas deal [Palestine Information Centre]

Thousands of Jordanians took to the streets on Friday to protest against the Jordanian-Israeli gas deal, and called for punishing the officials responsible for signing it, the Palestine Information Centre (PIC) reported.

According to the PIC, the demonstrators called for cancelling the “deal of shame”.

The demonstrators highlighted the dangers of the deal on their security and their country. In addition, they assert that the implementation of the deal will lead to the occupation of Jordan.

During the demonstrations, they chanted: “Down with the deal of shame… Gas of the enemy is occupation.”

Protests against the gas deal have sharply increased following the commencement of gas pumping early this month.

Jordan and Israel reached a deal in 2016 guaranteeing Israeli gas export to Jordan.