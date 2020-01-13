Haftar-linked parliament speaker says may ask Egypt to intervene in Libya

The Speaker of the Tobruk Parliament, Aguila Saleh, yesterday warned that he may ask the Egyptian armed forces to intervene in Libya if other countries send troops into the country.

Speaking before the Egyptian parliament, Saleh whose parliament is supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by renegade General, Khalifa Haftar, slammed the cooperation agreements signed between the internationally recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) and Turkey.

“The Libyan people wanted development and a better life, but found themselves facing terrorist operations, led by countries claiming to be Muslim,” he said.

“Libya does not antagonise anyone, but rather defends its legitimate rights to preserve its lands,” he added.

Saleh slammed what he called “Turkey’s miserable attempt to spread chaos on Libyan lands, by waging a proxy war in favour of some terrorist groups,” praising at the same time the Egyptian armed forces’ support for the Libyan issue and their refusal of the Turkish military intervention in the Libyan territory “which represents a flagrant violation of international laws and conventions”.

Saleh described the agreements signed between the GNA and Turkey as a waiver of Libya’s sovereignty and the rights and dignity of its people.