Israel may increase number of work permits for Palestinian labourers from Gaza

Israeli occupation authorities are expected to issue work permits for Palestinian labourers from the occupied Gaza Strip, Ma’an news agency reported yesterday.

According to Israeli media, the Israeli government is expected to take a series of measures towards easing the 13-year-old Israeli siege on Gaza.

One of these measures, the Israeli media said, is to issue work permits to allow labourers from Gaza to work in Israel on condition that calm is maintained in the coastal enclave.

Israeli media also said that Israel had already allowed the entry of tyres, cooking gas, pesticides and other commodities into the Strip.

Ma’an reported that 500 additional traders have been allowed to enter Israel, raising the number of traders’ permissions to 5,500.

