Report: Kuwait deported 40,000 expats in 2019 

Kuwait has expelled 40,000 expatriates, representing 20 different nationalities in 2019, for various reasons, most notably for violating residency law and involvement in criminal activities, Kuwaiti Al-Qabas newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Kuwaiti newspaper pointed out that the number of deportees has increased by 14,000 in 2019, compared with 2018 when 34,000 expatriates had been deported.

According to the Al-Qabas, the deportees include 13,000 women and 27,000 men.

It explained that Indian expatriates ranked first in the list of deportees, followed by Bangladeshi and Egyptian expatriates.

