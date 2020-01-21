10 Iraqi protesters killed in 2 days

At least 10 Iraqi protesters have been killed in the past two days as security forces attempt to disperse demonstrations.

“Ten demonstrators have been killed in the past two days as a result of the intervention of security forces,” Ali Bayatli, a member of the Iraqi Independent High Commission for Human Rights, told Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

Bayatli stated that 159 people, including 24 of the security forces, were injured in clashes.

Iraq has been roiled by mass protests since early October over poor living conditions and corruption, forcing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi to resign.

More than 500 people have been killed and 17,000 injured in the protests, according to Iraq’s commission.

