EU reiterates rejection of Israel’s actions in Jerusalem

Spokesman of the European Union (EU) in Palestine, Shadi Othman, on Monday reiterated the EU’s rejection of Israeli actions in the occupied Palestinian territories, mainly in Jerusalem, Quds Press reported.

Speaking to Palestine Voice radio, Othman called on the Israeli occupation to stop its violations and to respect international law.

Othman stressed that the EU is following up on events in Jerusalem and its suburbs, with “great concern”.

He also disclosed that the EU reinforces the Palestinian existence in East Jerusalem, through empowering citizens and offering legal aid for them, mainly to those whose homes and lands are facing threat of demolition or expropriation.

The spokesman noted that the recent visit of the heads of the EU missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah to Al-Isawiya, in the occupied holy city, revealed the extent of the Israeli human rights violations in the old city, mainly against children deprived of their rights to live and to attend school.