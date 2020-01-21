Germany confirms good relations with Tunisia despite late invitation 

The German government has confirmed that it has good relations with Tunisia. The announcement was made after the Tunisians expressed their resentment at receiving a very late invitation to Sunday’s Berlin Conference on Libya.

Speaking to the DPA news agency, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said: “During the conference preparation process, more invitations may be sent, and invitees may not be able to accept the invitation. We have dealt with the Tunisian government’s hints about not inviting it to the conference, and we have completed the list of invitees in coordination with the United Nations.”

There were questions about whether the delay in issuing Tunisia’s invitation to go to Berlin was a diplomatic mistake or something more deliberate. Why, asked other participants, was the only genuinely democratic country in the North Africa region apparently not going to take part in the conference?

Seibert stressed that Germany has a close relationship with Tunisia and is supporting it actively in its democratic course.

On Saturday, Tunisia apologised for not attending the Berlin Conference after receiving the invitation just two days before it was due to start.