Israeli rabbis declare Beta Israel Ethiopians to be ‘Jewish’

Israel’s Chief Rabbinate Council yesterday recognised the Beta Israel group as “Jewish”, local media outlets have reported.

The Ethiopian-origin Jews have claimed that Israel did not recognise their Judaism because of their “black African origins”.

The Council was reported to have taken the recognition decision in November, but it was not disclosed at the time. It will now adopt a pronouncement by the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, who declared four decades ago that the community from Ethiopia is Jewish.

