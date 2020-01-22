Probe into claims Iran nuclear waste being buried in Sudan 

The Sudanese government is to investigate claims that Iranian nuclear waste is being buried in the country, Russia Today reported yesterday.

Sudanese and Arab media reported a Sudanese official saying “there is a cemetery of nuclear and medical waste” in the western countryside of the country, 30 kilometres away from the city of Omdurman. The official added that the nuclear waste “came from Iran”.

He added that an associate of former Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir’s wife, who owns 50 per cent of the farmlands in the area, used urea fertiliser which could cause cancer and kill animals and plants.

Sources told RT that the government is to form a committee to probe the allegations.