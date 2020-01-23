Yemen army chief calls to advance towards Sanaa

The Commander of Joint Operations at the Yemeni Ministry of Defence, Major General Sagheer Bin Aziz, yesterday called on the armed forces to advance towards the capital, Sanaa, to recapture it from the Houthis who took control of it in 2014.

“We call on the heroes of the national army to advance towards the capital, Sanaa, to recover it from the grip of the Iran-backed Houthi militias,” Bin Aziz said in a statement reported by the armed forces media centre.

“This is the decisive battle to get rid of the Houthis, our promise is Sanaa, God willing,” he added.

The Yemeni armed forces supported by the Saudi-led coalition have been fighting the Houthis in the district of Nehm, some 60 kilometres north-east of the capital Sanaa. They have taken control of some of the areas in that region as a result.

