Erdogan says 400,000 people in Syria’s Idlib moving towards Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that around 400,000 people in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province were moving towards the Turkish border as a result of renewed attacks by the Syrian government, Reuters reports.

Turkish aid groups have begun building more than 10,000 houses in Idlib to shelter the growing number of people displaced by the fighting, while Turkey seeks to prevent a new influx of migrants across its border.

Speaking at a news conference alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Erdogan said she told him that Germany could provide some support for the plans.

READ: Germany’s Merkel in Turkey for talks on Libya, Syria