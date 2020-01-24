Portuguese / Spanish / English

Report: 40 Syria regime soldiers killed in Idlib attack

January 24, 2020 at 1:46 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Russia, Syria
Syrian government soldiers stand flashing the victory gesture next to a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad hanging on a tank at the Nassib border crossing with Jordan in the southern province of Daraa on July 7, 2018 [YOUSSEF KARWASHAN/AFP/Getty Images
The Russian Reconciliation Centre said 40 soldiers from the Syrian regime’s forces have been killed and 80 others were wounded during a major attack by armed opposition groups against the regime’s positions in Idlib, northern Syria.

The centre said that about 200 fighters from the Islamic Party of Turkestan equipped with 20 cars, tanks and two armoured vehicles attacked the Syrian regime forces’ positions in Idlib on Wednesday evening, forcing them to move south.

The Russian centre also revealed that armed opposition fighters also attacked positions held by the Syrian regime forces in Aleppo on Wednesday.

