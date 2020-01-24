Report: 40 Syria regime soldiers killed in Idlib attack

The Russian Reconciliation Centre said 40 soldiers from the Syrian regime’s forces have been killed and 80 others were wounded during a major attack by armed opposition groups against the regime’s positions in Idlib, northern Syria.

The centre said that about 200 fighters from the Islamic Party of Turkestan equipped with 20 cars, tanks and two armoured vehicles attacked the Syrian regime forces’ positions in Idlib on Wednesday evening, forcing them to move south.

The Russian centre also revealed that armed opposition fighters also attacked positions held by the Syrian regime forces in Aleppo on Wednesday.

