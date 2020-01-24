Sudan council rejects request to extend state of emergency 

The Sudanese Sovereignty Council has rejected a request by the Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, to extend the country’s state of emergency.

A spokesman for the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman, told the Anadolu Agency on Wednesday that “the Prime Minister submitted a request to the Sovereignty Council to extend the state of emergency, and the council rejected the request,” explaining that the it believes “there is no need to extend the state of emergency given the ongoing stability in the country. ”

Suleiman added: “The Sovereignty Council authorised its President, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, to meet the prime minister, listen to the rationale and motives for his request, and then present it in the council’s next meeting, the date of which has not been fixed. Based on these reasons, the council will consider extending the state of emergency.”

On 10 October, the Sovereignty Council extended the state of emergency for a period of three months.

As popular protests against ousted President Omar Al-Bashir escalated, he imposed a state of emergency in late December 2018, before being removed from power by the army on 11 April.

Following Al-Bashir’s departure, the Transitional Military Council (TMC) extended the order on 11 July for a period of three months. Later, the Sovereignty Council also decided to extend the state of emergency.

On 21 August, Sudan initiated a 39-month transitional period that ends with elections, during which power is shared by the army and the the Forces of Freedom and Change alliance (FFC), which led the popular civilian movement calling for democracy and an end to state corruption.