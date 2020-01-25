Somalia: Bomb blast kills 2, wounds 6

At least two people were killed and six wounded when a roadside bomb blast targeted a military vehicle near Bal’ad Middle in the Shabelle region Friday, officials said.

The vehicle was traveling from Jowhar, the administrative capital of Hirshabelle State, to Bal’ad district.

Mohamud Abdi Hassan, a police official told Anadolu Agency the wounded soldiers were airlifted and admitted to Bal’ad district hospital.

Four soldiers sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment, he said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack but al-Shabaab militants carried out recent attacks in the region.

The group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in Afgoye in lower Shabelle region, that killed at least three people and wounded more than 25 others, including six Turkish nationals.

And at least 85 people, including two Turkish nationals, were killed and more than 150 wounded by a suicide truck bombing Dec. 28 in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.