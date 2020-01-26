Syria: Over 31,000 civilians flee Syria’s Idlib

Around 31,600 more civilians have fled their homes in Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria over the last two days due to attacks by the regime and its allies, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Syria’s Response Coordination Group, the displaced civilians headed to areas near the Turkish border due to the attacks that violate a cease-fire agreement between Turkey and Russia.

Mohammad Hallaj, the director of the group, told Anadolu Agency that the civilians left their homes due to attacks supported by Russian airstrikes.

As a result of the Assad regime and Russia forces’ attacks, 31,000 civilians, consisting of 6,200 families, became homeless in the last three days, Hallaj added.

Approximately 481,000 civilians have been displaced from the settlements of Idlib’s southern, southeastern, and Aleppo’s western and southern rural areas since November 2019.

Due to the rising displaced population, the tent camps in Idlib fail to meet the needs of war-weary Syrians as there is not enough space to set up more tents. Thousands of families are currently in dire need of humanitarian assistance.