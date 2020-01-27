Iran, Oman discuss maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif yesterday discussed bilateral cooperation regarding the Strait of Hormuz with his Omani counterpart, Yusuf Bin Alawi Bin Abdullah in Tehran, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The agency said the two ministers confirmed their countries’ intention to continue cooperation and consultation to ensure maritime and energy security for all.

The Omani foreign ministry said earlier in a Twitter that Bin Alawi would travel to Tehran on his way back to the Sultanate from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where and meet with the Iranian foreign minister.

The Omani foreign minister’s visit to Tehran is the third in less than a month. He visited Iran earlier this month to participate in the “Tehran Dialogue Forum”.

During the forum, Bin Alawi said Oman has important relations with both Iran and the US.

