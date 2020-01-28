Nikki Haley: Number one priority of Trump plan is Israel’s ‘national security’

Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the United Nations, claimed yesterday that the “number one priority” of the Trump administration’s peace plan is “the national security of Israel”.

As reported by the Jerusalem Post, Haley was speaking at an event in Tel Aviv .

“It is a plan that is doable. You deserve peace,” she added. “I can tell you that Jared Kushner put a lot of time into it. It was very, very thoughtful.”

Appointed by President Donald Trump, Haley earned a reputation during her time as a US envoy as a strong advocate of Israel in international fora.

During her remarks, Haley argued that there is no danger of countries such as Jordan cancelling their peace agreements with Israel.

The reason why I have hope is: Yes, the Palestinians have said they are not going to come to the table…but if the Arab countries don’t run to the Palestinian side, they may see that they don’t have the backing that they had before. Watch what the Arab countries do.

“When the [Palestinian Authority] realises that they don’t have the backing they think they have, I think we might see a shift,” she concluded.

On Sunday, in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12, Haley reiterated her oft-expressed criticism of the United Nations and its supposed “obsession with Israel”.

“I think it’s important that we continue to tell the story of Israel, not just about the plight with the Palestinians,” Haley said. “I think Israel is so much more than the Israeli-Palestinian issue.”

“They don’t hate you as much as they think,” she added.