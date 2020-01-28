UAE FM visits Algeria to discuss Libya crisis

United Arab Emirates (UAE) foreign minister Abdullah Bin Zayed yesterday arrived in Algeria to discuss the Libyan crisis with Algerian officials.

Local An-Nahar quoted the Algerian foreign minister, Sabri Boukadoum, as saying he would hold meet Bin Zayed to discuss regional and international issues, including “the Libyan crisis.”

Boukadoum added that Algeria and the UAE were keen to find a political solution that puts an end to the Libyan crisis through a “comprehensive dialogue between the Libyan parties away from any foreign interference.”

On his part, Bin Zayed noted that his visit was aiming at “strengthening the UAE-Algeria bilateral ties in all domains.”

In a similar context, the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived on Sunday in Algeria on a two-day visit to discuss bilateral relations and Libyan crisis.

Already facing its internal political problems after nearly a year of mass protests that have led to changes in its leadership, Algiers is worried about new security threats arising from any escalation in Libya.

Libya’s conflict represents the first major international test for the new Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who was elected on 12 December. Algeria fears attempts by armed groups to enter its territory from Libya to attack its oil and gas facilities.