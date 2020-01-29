Israel’s Netanyahu to discuss US peace plan with Russia 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will head to Russia tomorrow to discuss US President Donald Trump’s deal with President Vladimir Putin, Anadolu reported yesterday.

“On 30 January in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who will pay a brief working visit to Russia,” Anadolu reported the Kremlin press office saying.

According to the media reports, Putin and Netanyahu will discuss the US-proposed solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the so-called “deal of the century”.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow yesterday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was sceptical about the deal.

He said the US attempts “to find radical solutions” to international problems do not bring any positive developments.

Referring to the US proposal, he said the most important thing will be to find out the positions of the parties, including, above all, the Palestinians, as it comes to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“And, of course, we will need to understand the reaction of the Arab friends of Palestine, the Arab League, given that it is the Arab peace initiative that has been approved by the world community as an integral part of the solution to the problem of two states – Israel and Palestine,” Lavrov said.