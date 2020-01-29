Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Kuwaiti court sentences ex-minister to 7 years in jail for embezzlement 

January 29, 2020 at 4:42 am | Published in: Kuwait, Middle East, News
Kuwaiti flag [File photo]
Kuwaiti flag [File photo]
 January 29, 2020 at 4:42 am

A Kuwaiti court has sentenced former health minister Ali Ubaidi and a number of officials in the same ministry to seven years in prison unless they pay a bail of 10,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($33,000) each on a charge of embezzlement, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Rai has reported.

Read: Israel paper: Now Soleimani is dead, time to target Turkey’s intelligence chief

The court also ordered that the defendants return to the state 80 million dinars ($263,000) and dismissed them from their posts.

This is the first time for a former cabinet minister to be handed a jail term in Kuwait.

 

Categories
KuwaitMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Show Comments