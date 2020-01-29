Kuwaiti court sentences ex-minister to 7 years in jail for embezzlement 

A Kuwaiti court has sentenced former health minister Ali Ubaidi and a number of officials in the same ministry to seven years in prison unless they pay a bail of 10,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($33,000) each on a charge of embezzlement, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Rai has reported.

The court also ordered that the defendants return to the state 80 million dinars ($263,000) and dismissed them from their posts.

This is the first time for a former cabinet minister to be handed a jail term in Kuwait.