Israel suspends flights to China

El Al Israel Airlines today said it was suspending flights to Beijing until 25 March, following the lead of other carriers that have suspended or scaled back flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

The death toll from the flu-like virus, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has risen to 170. Confirmed cases of the disease have now been found in the UAE and there have been unconfirmed reports that both Saudi and Israel have also been affected.

El Al, Israel’s flag carrier, said its flight from Beijing to Tel Aviv would return as scheduled today.

Since the outbreak of the virus in December, over 7,700 people have fallen ill, most of them in China.

READ: Saudi energy minister says confident China can contain, eradicate new coronavirus