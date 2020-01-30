UK’s labour party: Trump plan guarantees continuation of Israel’s colonial policy

US President Donald Trump’s peace plan is “a threat to peace in the Middle East,” the leader of Britain’s labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, announced yesterday.

“Donald Trump’s Middle East deal is not a peace plan,” Corbyn said on Twitter, describing the deal as “a plan to lock in illegal Israeli colonisation and deny Palestinian rights.”

He called on the UK government to “oppose this travesty and press for a real peace deal and a genuine two-state solution.”

The so-called “Deal of the Century” was announced by Trump on Tuesday at a press conference in Washington in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with no Palestinians present.

The United Nations (UN) rejected the deal, saying it is not based along with UN guidelines but is an imposition of Trump’s own vision of a two-state solution. The deal was also rejected by all Palestinian parties.