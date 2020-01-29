UK willing to help Lebanon overcome its economic crisis

British Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs, Andrew Murrison, said yesterday that Britain is willing to help Lebanon overcome its economic crisis.

Murrison made the remarks during a telephone call with the Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the two ministers have also discussed the situation in the Middle East and its impact on Lebanon.

The Lebanese minister met earlier with the British Ambassador to Lebanon, Chris Rampling, in Beirut.

The Foreign Ministry quoted Rampling as saying that talks with Hitti were “distinguished and good”.