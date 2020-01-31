EU speaker reprimands Greece deputy who tore up Turkey flag

European Parliament President David Sassoli yesterday imposed disciplinary actions on independent Greek MEP Ioannis Lagos for ripping apart the Turkish flag during a parliamentary session, Anadolu news agency reported.

Deputy spokesperson of the European Parliament, Delphine Colard, told the news agency Sassoli had informed the Greek lawmaker in writing of the disciplinary action against him after the accident.

Speaking in the European Parliament, Greek lawmaker Ioannis Lagos tears the Turkish flag. pic.twitter.com/gNkBWiHWrL — Rojava Reporter (@Cambridge_Post) January 30, 2020

Colard said the actions include condemnation of the incident, suspending his powers from two to 30 days, withdrawing voting rights in the European Parliament General Assembly, and suspending parliamentary activities for a period of time.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu yesterday slammed Lagos without naming him saying on Twitter: “These racist minds know better than anybody how we crash and kick out to the sea those who dare attack our glorious flag. Europe’s spoiled and racist children should know their place.”

Lagos, deputy of the far-right Golden Dawn party, tore up the Turkish flag during a parliamentary debate on the large number of refugees on the Greek islands.

The Greek lawmaker accused Turkey of fuelling the crisis.