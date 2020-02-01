Egyptian journalist found hanged in her own home

An Egyptian journalist was found by her family hanged inside her own home in Cairo, amid reports speculating suicide.

The family of journalist, Rehab Badr, broke into their daughter’s home to find out why she had not answered their calls, before finding her suspended from the ceiling.

Al-Watan reported that security services in Cairo are intensifying their efforts to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

The Egyptian newspaper stated that the preliminary examination showed that all the outlets of the home were intact, while investigators are currently examining the victim’s contacts.

According to Al-Watan, the victim’s husband has been summoned by the authorities, while her neighbours are also being investigated. The investigators are collecting information regarding her associates, to ascertain whether or not a crime has been committed. Meanwhile, Badr’s body has been referred to a forensic team for an autopsy.

Suicide

A security source in the Cairo Security Directorate revealed that preliminary evidence confirms the suicide of Badr.

The source informed Cairo24 that after fingerprints were taken, the evidence indicates that the journalist committed suicide. The family and husband are currently being investigated, in order to uncover the victim’s possible motives.

Badr, the coordinator of the Luxor African Film Festival (LAFF), had been recently working to prepare for the next festival, scheduled for this April.

Eulogy

Several artists are mourning the journalist. Actor, Amr Abdel Aziz, posted on Facebook: “I don’t believe that I am writing this post, I swear to Allah! Indeed, to God we belong and to God we shall return; rest in peace my brave and kind friend, with whom I studied in college and shared a very long journey.”

He continued: “Rehab Badr is in Allah’s company now… I ask all of you to pray for her with mercy and to recite Al-Fatiha for her kind soul.”

Actor Amir Salah El-Din posted on Facebook: “May Allah’s vast heaven be your new home Rehab.”

The director, Khaled Al-Hajar, mourned Rehab, posting: “May God have mercy on you, my dear Rehab Badr. To heaven, God willing.”