Syria opposition recapture Jabal Al-Zawiya in Idlib

The Syrian opposition retook the Jabal Al-Zawiya area of the south-eastern countryside of the governorate of Idlib, Anadolu reported yesterday.

Sources from the opposition told Anadolu that their brigades pushed the Syrian regime army from a number of villages in the area, recapturing the entire region.

During three days of fighting, the opposition forces controlled 12 villages in the Idlib governorate.

Jabal Al-Zawiya is an important area because it is the gate of the M4 highway which connects the city of Aleppo with Latakia.

Meanwhile, fierce fighting between opposition fighters and the Syrian regime forces were reported at the intersection on M4 and M5 highways near the strategic city of Saraqib, which recaptured by the regime on Sunday.

