Israel calls on citizens abroad to return over coronavirus pandemic

The Israeli foreign ministry has called on Israeli citizens abroad to return as quickly as possible as countries around the world are closing their borders as part of efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Anadolu reported.

“Due to reduction and cancellation of flights all over the world and the decision of many countries to close their skies and borders because of the coronavirus outbreak, we call on all Israelis abroad to come back to Israel as soon as possible,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry explained that while it is very difficult to find tickets for flights, and the routes are sometimes not convenient, there are still airlines flying.

The Israeli foreign ministry has also released a list of cities around the world where flights are still operating to Tel Aviv, adding that it has been working to secure the return of nearly 1,000 Israeli tourists stranded in Peru.

Israel announced on Wednesday that it has closed its borders to foreign tourists and allowed only Israelis to enter; they will be subject to home quarantine for 14 days.

