Bethlehem: 17 recovered from coronavirus, released from quarantine

The Palestinian Ministry of Health and Security Services have released 17 Palestinians who have recovered from the coronavirus while in quarantine in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Ma’an News Agency reported on Friday.

The 17 people were released from Angel and Paradise hotels which were used as quarantine centres in Bethlehem, several hours after the tests indicated their recovery.

According to the Ministry of Health, all of them are going to remain under house quarantine for an additional 14 days.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in the West Bank recorded a new case in the city of Salfit, raising the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in the occupied West Bank to 48, including the 17 people who recovered and were released from quarantine.

The Palestinian ambassador in Paris announced that the former Minister of Culture, Dr Anwar Abu Aisha, tested positive for coronavirus among four other Palestinians in France.

Sources informed Maan News Agency that they are being treated at a French hospital and that the minister is recovering well.

It is worth noting that the Israeli occupation authorities refused to allow Dr. Abu Aisha to return to his home in the occupied West Bank three months ago.